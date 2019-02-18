Iowa governor will not appeal judge's ruling on fetal heartbeat bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Monday she will not appeal a judge's ruling that the states fetal heartbeat bill violates the state's constitution.

The republican governor made the announcement in a news release, calling future legal challenges an appeal "an uphill battle."

Gov. Reynolds signed the bill in May of last year. It would ban an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six-weeks.

"We knew that it would be an uphill fight in the courts that might take us all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court," Reynolds said in the press release.

Iowa District Court Judge Michael Huppert made his ruling earlier this year after Planned Parenthood, and other abortion advocates, filed suit.

"When I signed the Fetal Heartbeat bill last May, we knew that it would be an uphill fight in the courts that might take us all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court," Reynolds said. "But everything changed last June, when the Iowa Supreme Court struck down our 72-hour waiting period after concluding that the Iowa Constitution provides a right to an abortion and imposes strict scrutiny on all our abortion laws. I think the Iowa Supreme Court got it wrong. But after this decision and because of Planned Parenthood’s legal maneuverings, I see no path to successfully appeal the district court’s decision or to get this lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court."

Reynolds said she is now focused "on changing hearts and minds and to seek other ways to advance the cause of protecting the unborn in Iowa and around the nation."