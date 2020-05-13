Iowa hair salon prepares to open on Friday

On Wednesday, Iowa Governor Reynolds announced Iowa restaurants, fitness centers, salons, and massage and tattoo establishments will be able to open on Friday, May 15.

Blade's hair salon in Davenport is preparing to open after being shut down for weeks. "I’m so happy. I almost want to cry. It’s been 6 weeks. So we’re just... we're ready," says owner Kristy Thornburg.

Thornburg sat in her empty salon, listening to Reynolds announce her salon can finally re-open. She was slightly shaking and teared up when she heard the news, "that’s awesome, so good."

Within seconds of the announcement, the phones started ringing. "That was kind of funny. We're going to be busy," says Thornburg. It's a welcome noise for her, who has been preparing for her guests.

"First and foremost, we want our people to feel safe, our stylists to feel safe. We all love interacting with each other and we want to see each other," explains Thornburg. She's placed dividers in between stations that are already socially distanced. In addition, they're disinfecting each station after every guest leaves. There will only be one person at the desk to check out, where a sneeze guard has been installed. They sanitize the pens and are asking appointments to wait in their cars until it's their set time. Thornburg says they've had those measures in place even before they were shut down.

"I’m ecstatic we get to go back to work. People always say ‘ugh I have to go to work tomorrow’ but I never felt like that. I like my job," shares Thornburg. She says she hasn't taken more than 10 days off at a time in 30 years, and she's more than ready to get back to it. "This is my passion. This is what I love to do," she continues.

The salon plans to open on Friday at 50% capacity. They're also only taking appointments, per Reynold's order.