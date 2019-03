For the first time in three seasons, Iowa is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes received a 10 seed and will face Cincinnati, a 7 seed, on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. The teams have met eight other times, but the most recent was 2005. The Hawkeyes and Bearcats are set to play each other next season at the United Center in Chicago.

Iowa enters the tournament losing five of its last six games. Cincinnati won the AAC Tournament title after beating Houston, 69-57.