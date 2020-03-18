Health officials announce 9 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, bringing total to 38

Iowa health officials announced nine new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday evening, bringing the total to 38 positive cases in the state.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health say three individuals are residents of Johnson County; two are residents of Polk County; two are residents of Dallas County; one is a resident of Washington County; and one is a resident of Winneshiek County.

It is not clear which of these residents is the patient whose positive test for COVID-19 came from a Scott County facility.

To see a status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, head here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The governor's office and the Iowa Department of Public Health say they will be transitioning to mid morning updates as testing capabilities have expanded.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following video to discuss testing criteria. View that video

here.

Reynolds also released a video discussing Iowa's efforts to implement President Trump's 15 days to slow the spread. View that video here.

Reynolds will hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m.