Iowa health officials confirm three cases of Coronavirus in the state

Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory has indicated three presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa residents.

According to the Iowa Dept. of Public Health, the individuals are from Johnson County: one

middle-age (41-60 years) adult and two older adults (61-80). Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions. One did not.

None required hospitalization and are recovering at home in isolation.

“The state of Iowa has been coordinating plans across state agencies, including a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs. While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19.”