Iowa health officials report 260 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 260 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16 deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are 22,179 total cases and 622 deaths, according to the public health officials.

As of Monday morning, 197,340 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 13,244 people have recovered.

The breakdown of cases by county in the Iowa QCA includes:

• Scott, 393 confirmed cases (8,839 tested); 10 deaths; 344 recovered.

• Muscatine, 566 confirmed cases (3,389 tested); 41 deaths; 467 recovered.

• Louisa, 351 confirmed cases (1,195 tested; 11 deaths; 261 recovered.

• Des Moines, 68 confirmed cases (1,624 tested); two deaths; 52 recovered.

• Henry, 73 confirmed cases (1,050 tested); two deaths; 63 recovered.

• Lee, 33 confirmed cases (933 tested); no deaths; 23 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (719 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 67 confirmed cases (2,138 tested); one death; 59 recovered.

• Cedar, 53 confirmed cases (1,119 tested); one death; 44 recovered.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has postponed Tuesday’s regularly scheduled media briefing because of George Floyd’s funeral in Houston.

Her briefing will now be held Wednesday.