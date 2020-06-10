Iowa health officials report 275 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) announced that the 50-percent capacity mandate for businesses will be lifted on Friday, June 12 at 8 a.m.

"We now know what we can do to mitigate and manage," Reynolds said of the response to COVID-19.

The governor said this will allow businesses more flexibility. They must still abide by guidelines set by the IDPH, including social distancing guidelines and proper sanitization.

Reynolds also announced that public pools can reopen as well as senior centers and adult daycares.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 275 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7 deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are 22,454 total cases and 629 deaths, according to the public health officials.

202,594 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 13,532 people have recovered.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 395 confirmed cases (8,776 tested); 10 deaths; 346 recovered.

• Muscatine, 569 confirmed cases (3,437 tested); 42 deaths; 478 recovered.

• Louisa, 353 confirmed cases (1,215 tested; 11 deaths; 266 recovered.

• Des Moines, 68 confirmed cases (1,800 tested); two deaths; 54 recovered.

• Henry, 73 confirmed cases (1,150 tested); two deaths; 64 recovered.

• Lee, 35 confirmed cases (967 tested); no deaths; 24 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (732 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 67 confirmed cases (2,180 tested); one death; 59 recovered.

• Cedar, 52 confirmed cases (1,137 tested); one death; 44 recovered.