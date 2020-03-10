Iowa health officials report 5 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 13

Five more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa, bringing the total of presumptive positive cases to 13.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health say the five new cases are all older adults ages 61 to 80 years from Johnson County and were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other presumptive positive cases. All are in self-isolation and are recovering at home.

Confirmatory testing is pending at CDC.

Officials say 14 additional tests came out negative, for a total of 46 negative tests.

According to the latest report from the department, 112 people are being monitored for the coronavirus but are not showing symptoms, while 42 people have completed public health monitoring. Twenty-seven COVID-19 tests are still pending.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Officials say Iowans can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when ill.

It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and IDPH recommends getting the flu vaccine. Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa right now, and officials say as long as flu viruses are circulating, it's not too late to receive the vaccine.

For more information on COVID-19, head here.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1. Those in Illinois can call 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@Illinois.Gov to have COVID-19 questions answered.