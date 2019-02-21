Iowa homeowner with gun scares off 3 suspects who kicked in wrong door

Three suspects who police say kicked in the door of a residence in the middle of the night ran away after the homeowner confronted them with a gun.

Dubuque Police responded to the 1600 block of Main Street at 12:28 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a burglary.

A homeowner told investigators he had heard someone trying to break down his door and went upstairs to retrieve his handgun.

When the homeowner returned downstairs, he said three people he did not know were in his home after kicking in the door.

“When the subjects saw [the homeowner] had a gun they ran out of the residence,” according to a Dubuque Police media release.

Police arrested Hunter R. Poole, 20; Laterian M. Williams, 20; and Antonio N. Vilchis, 20, all of Dubuque.

Investigators say the three had intended to confront and “assault” a man who was dating Williams’ girlfriend, but they mistakenly kicked in the door to the wrong residence.

The homeowner, 35, “was not their intended target and was unrelated to Williams’ girlfriend,” police tell KWQC TV6.

The three suspects are charged with felony burglary.