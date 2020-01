Iowa ranks No. 10 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2019. That's according to the 2019 National Movers Study by United Van Lines.

In 2019, more residents moved out of Iowa than into the state, as 55 percent of Iowa moves were outbound.

The top outbound states for 2019 were:

New Jersey

Illinois

New York

Connecticut

Kansas

Ohio

California

Michigan

North Dakota

Iowa