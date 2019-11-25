Iowa kicker named as finalist for annual award given to best collegiate kicker

The placekicker for the University of Iowa was named as a finalist to the annual award given to the best collegiate kicker in the country, according to the school.

Keith Duncan, junior on the Iowa Hawkeyes football team from Weddington, North Carolina, was named as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, according to a statement from the University of Iowa.

Duncan joins Rodrigo Blankenship, from the University of Georgia, and Blake Mazza, from Washington State University, in the running to be effectively named college football's best kicker.

Through 11 games this season, Duncan has successfully made 27 of 32 field goals, which is both a Big Ten and Iowa record for number of successful attempts in a single season.

The winner of the Groza award will be announced on Thursday, December 12, 2019. It is sponsored by the Palm Beach Country Sports Commission, established in 1992. Fans can vote once per day for their favorite finalist toward the bottom of this page, which will count toward the final decision on who wins.

The last player from Iowa to win the award was Nate Kaeding in 2002.\

Keith Duncan named 1-of-3 Finalists for @LouGrozaAward!



His 27 FG Made are a Big Ten Single-Season Record | https://t.co/uKMuMoSIhY #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/R05ZniBuAW — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 25, 2019

You can read the original story at kcrg.com.