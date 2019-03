With parts of the state already grappling with severe flooding, and more expected, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday the creation of a flood hotline.

Effective immediately, Iowans can call 211 for answers to questions on flood recovery. The Flood Hotline is open 24/7.

In addition, a state website, floods2019.iowa.gov will offer flood-related information for residents, farmers, small business owners, and families.

The 2019 Iowa Floods website includes sections on recovery resources, grant programs, housing, rebuilding, staying safe, farming and agriculture resources, and replacing documents as well as travel information.

Reynolds also made a request an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for 57 counties that have been severely impacted by the recent flooding along the Missouri River and other parts of the state.

A Presidential Disaster Declaration would provide support for agriculture, businesses, homes, and levees.