Iowa lawmakers push ahead on abortion bills despite rulings

Iowa Republican lawmakers are moving forward with bills to limit or even eliminate abortions despite recent court rulings that struck down previous abortion restrictions.

MGN Online

A Senate subcommittee last week approved a bill that would ban virtually all abortions by declaring a human being's life begins at conception, and that such a person is due all rights and protections of the state and federal constitutions. Democratic Sen. Janet Petersen calls it an extreme and dangerous bill.

Other abortion bills approved last week would elevate the prison sentences for anyone convicted of terminating a human pregnancy and deny federal funds administered by the state for sex education programs conducted by any organization that performs abortions.

A constitutional amendment that declares no right to an abortion in the Iowa Constitution also remains on the legislative agenda.

Some Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, vowed last week to seek an abortion ban despite court defeats.