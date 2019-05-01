Iowa lawmakers respond to flooding in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport's intense flooding is getting attention from government officials.
Governor Kim Reynolds, Senator Joni Ernst and Congressman Dave Loebsack have all tweeted their support and response to the city's flooding following the barrier breach.
We are in contact with @IowaHSEMD, @iowadot, and local officials on the ground concerning the severe flooding in Davenport and working to make any necessary resources available. (1/3)— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) April 30, 2019
My office and I are monitoring the flooding in Davenport and the surrounding areas in Eastern Iowa, and are in touch with local officials and emergency personnel. Everyone, please use caution and stay safe.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) May 1, 2019