Iowa man accused of holding girlfriend prisoner 4 days

A Sioux City man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend while keeping her falsely imprisoned for four days.

Daren J. LaClaire, 29, is charged with serious domestic abuse and false imprisonment, both serious misdemeanors.

KCAU-TV, citing court documents, reports last Thursday LaClaire was upset his girlfriend was using her phone at a residence in Sioux City, so he slapped the phone out of her hand, dragged her across the room, then kicked her.

The victim told police she was then unable to leave the residence from Thursday until Monday, during which time LaClaire continued to her while forcing her to keep her phone off.

Investigators noted the victim had bruising on her right arm and a split lip, KCAU-TV reports.

LaClaire was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.