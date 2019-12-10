Iowa man accused of sexually abusing girl under the age of 12

A Cedar Rapids man is in custody after being accused of sexual abuse of a girl who was under the age of 12.

According to court documents, the now 13-year-old girl told investigators Zachary Charles Nichols sexually abused her on two separate occasions between May 1, 2012, and Sept. 1, 2013, at a Linn County address.

In an interview, Zachary denied the claims, according to the criminal complaint.

Nichols reportedly told investigators "there may have been an instance where there was physical contact during which time he may have unintentionally become aroused."

Nichols is currently in the Linn County Jail. He faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

You can read the original version at kcrg.com.