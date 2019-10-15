Iowa man arrested at Iowa City bar using ‘McLovin’ fake ID

It was a case of McFaking it at an Iowa City bar for a 20-year-old from Des Moines.

According to a criminal affidavit filed in Johnson County, Daniel Burleson was arrested on October 11th after an officer approached Burleson who was carrying a drink in his hand inside an Iowa City bar.

When the officer confronted Burleson, he “admitted that he was drinking a mixed drink containing vodka” but did not provide his identification card. The officer took Burleson out of the bar and that’s when he provided his ID, according to a complaint affidavit. The ID had the name “McLovin DOB 06/03/1981.” The ID was fake. Burleson told police he bought it on Amazon.

Burleson was also wearing a wristband from the bar, police said and “smelled strongly of ingested alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes.”

He suspicion of possession of a fictitious license, unlawfully possessing alcohol, public intoxication and being under the legal age in a bar.

