Iowa man charged with driving under the influence following crash in Henry County

A 25-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash in Henry County, Iowa.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Iowa say on Sunday, August 4, just after 5:20 a.m., they received a 911 call from someone reporting a driving complaint.

The caller said the came across a vehicle that was being driven by someone who was stopped in the roadway near U.S. Highway 218 by Olds, Iowa.

The caller also said that after passing the vehicle, the driver of that vehicle then sped by, passing the caller while almost side-swiping the caller. The caller followed and then saw the driver of the vehicle crashed into a median on U.S. Highway 218 near 185th Street.

Officials say deputies and officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived on scene and found that the driver had lost control, rolled and came to rest in the median.

Officials say the driver, 25-year-old Todd Riley, of Mount Pleasant, was operating a car while under the influence. Riley refused medical treatment and he was then taken into custody and taken to the Henry County Jail.

He is charged with Operating While Under the Influence and was cited for Open Container, Failing to Maintain Control and Using an Electronic Communication Device.