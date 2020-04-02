Iowa man charged with enticing child

A New London man is facing multiple charges after police say he had multiple photos of nude children on his phone and enticed a 12-year-old girl to send him a picture of herself.

Shane Ray Engle, 41, was arrested Wednesday, just one day after Henry County Sheriff’s deputies searched his home in the 100 block of South Maple Street.

He is charged with one count of enticing a minor under 13, a Class C felony, and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor/possessing a depiction of a minor engaged in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On Jan. 22, the Canton Police Department in Georgia began an investigation involving the exploitation of a 12-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Henry County District Court.

Police learned the girl had sent a picture of herself while at school, which alerted school personnel.

Engle was developed as a suspect, according to the affidavit.

During a forensic interview, the girl said she communicated with Engle via Snap Chat, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy searched Engle’s home and seized his cell phone and computers/software, according to the affidavit.

On the phone were multiple photogs of nude children who appeared to be “well under the age of 18,” according to the affidavit.

Bond was set Thursday at $50,000 cash-only, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing on April 10.

