Iowa man claims fired agency director paid him less than women

An Iowa Finance Authority employee has sued the state for wage discrimination and sex discrimination, alleging the agency pays women significantly more than him.

Steve Ferguson says in court documents filed Monday in state court that former IFA Director David Jamison was initially responsible for paying women who do the same work thousands of dollars more than he makes but that the practice continued after Jamison was fired for sexual harassment in 2018.

Jamison was known for giving women he liked large pay raises and promotions.

Ferguson seeks money for emotional distress and lost wages and benefits.