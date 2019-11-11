Iowa man convicted of killing wife with corn rake wants new trial

An Iowa man convicted of killing his wife on the family's farm now wants a new trial.

A Dubuque County jury found Todd Mullis guilty of first-degree murder back in September. He killed his wife, Amy Mullis, using a corn rake at their family farm in Earlville.

During the trial, defense attorneys claimed someone else killed her. The state said Mullis killed his wife because she was having an affair.

Court documents show Mullis' attorney filed a motion for a new trial. A hearing for the motion is set for Dec. 17, the same day as his sentencing.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

