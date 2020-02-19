Iowa man dies after being bound, gagged; wife arrested

An Iowa woman is charged with murder after police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death.

West Des Moines police say officers arrested 41-year-old Gowun Park on Wednesday. The charges stem from the death Saturday of her husband, 41-year-old Sung Nam.

Court records say Park used zip ties to bind Nam's feet and hands to a chair, jammed clothing into his mouth and used duct tape to attach a towel over his head.

Officers were called Saturday evening and found Nam on the floor. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Park is being held at the Dallas County Jail.