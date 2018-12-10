Iowa man dies in hunting accident at Lake Red Rock

Authorities are investigating a fatal hunting accident in south-central Iowa.

Marion County deputies and Iowa Natural Resources Department officials responded to a report of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Robert's Creek Park on the north side of Lake Red Rock.

Officials say 23-year-old Blake E. Schroder, of Leighton, was fatally struck by a round apparently fired by a member of his hunting party.

An investigation is continuing, and an autopsy at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner is pending.