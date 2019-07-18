Iowa man dies in work accident after tree falls on him in Clayton County

An eastern Iowa logging company is mourning the loss of one its employees killed in an accident Tuesday.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Jason Steger, of Greeley, died when a log hit another standing tree causing it to fall. The tree fell over hitting Steger.

The sheriff's office said Steger, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. The OSHA has been notified since it is considered a work-related accident.

Steger was an employee at Kendrick Forest Products, based in Edgewood. A Facebook post on the company's website said he joined the company in 1997 at the age of 16 as a material handler and took on news tasks and positions over the years.

"It didn’t take long for everyone to recognize his work ethic and attitude and when the opportunity arose, he was eager to accept new tasks and learn new positions," the post said. "Always willing to go wherever he was most needed."

The post describes Jason also known as "Jay" has an extraordinary person.

"This is truly a great loss to our Kendrick Family, his friends, his family, and to our community," the post said. "As many know, Jay and the entire Steger family have been part of the Kendrick Family for many years.

According to the post, Steger leaves behind a girlfriend and three children.

"When you think about Jay and what he’d say at a time like this he would say “Let’s go. Keep moving. We gotta get it done",” the Facebook post reads.

