Iowa man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. car accident in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Iowa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle vs. car accident in Dubuque County on Monday.
Police say at approximately 5:57 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriffs Office, the Peosta Police Department and Centralia-Peosta EMS responded to HIghway 20 at Cox Springs Road for an accident.
They say 28-year-old Ken Hosch of Hopkinton was traveling westbound on Highway 20 on his motorcycle when 69-year-old John Adelmann pulled into traffic from Cox Springs Road and struck Hosch.
Hosch was transported to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.
Adelmann was treated and released at the scene.