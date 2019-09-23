Iowa man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. car accident in Dubuque County

An Iowa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle vs. car accident in Dubuque County on Monday.

Police say at approximately 5:57 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriffs Office, the Peosta Police Department and Centralia-Peosta EMS responded to HIghway 20 at Cox Springs Road for an accident.

They say 28-year-old Ken Hosch of Hopkinton was traveling westbound on Highway 20 on his motorcycle when 69-year-old John Adelmann pulled into traffic from Cox Springs Road and struck Hosch.

Hosch was transported to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

Adelmann was treated and released at the scene.