Iowa man killed in fireworks accident

A man was killed after being struck in the head by a firework, the Cedar County Sheriff reports.

James D. McMichael, 53, of Atalissa, was pronounced dead after the accident at his home in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue on July 3.

Details about the accident are not being released, but the Cedar County Sheriff says the impact of a firework is the probable cause of death, which is considered an accident.

McMichael’s obituary says he farmed all of his life and enjoyed cars, hunting, fishing and guns.

He was married in Muscatine, Iowa, and leaves behind a wife and two sons.