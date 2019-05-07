Iowa man nearly loses his daughter in flood water

It's been a difficult few weeks for Steven Teel Jr. from Buffalo, Iowa.

His Father just finished chemo, his house got flooded, and then he nearly lost his daughter in the flood water.

"This thing came up really fast. The water was freezing, it was so cold" said Teel.

The flood has reached two feet inside Steven Teel's house and has made it uninhabitable.

"Oh, everything was in there. Everything was in the garage, my shed, everything in the house" that has now been flooded said Teel.

"Kind of hard to imagine that Highway 22 & Buffalo is a waterway right now. As you can see, there are trash cans and there wasn't time to prepare yourself for what was going on" said Teel while showing his backyard which was completely flooded.

Steele says he's had to put about 2,000 sandbags around his house and that still wasn't enough- he nearly lost his daughter in the floodwater.

"I was doing everything trying to pull her away from it. It was too heavy. The wall, the water, sandbag walls, everything. In the moment you don't know what exactly you're doing until you're in the line of fire and once you get there you're in bad shape. That's where we both were."

And it's not over yet. He still has to wait for the water to go down, and then the clean-up.

"I think the clean up scares me more than anything else. Because we have the sheds with memories from your home the whole time. and with 3 feet of water, how much is wrecked and how much will we have to throw away?" said Teel.

Although he appreciates the view, Teel isn't planning on staying so close to the river.

Teel got emotional while reflecting on his 15 years at the house, "my children grew up there and it's hard. But you come to a point and a realization where you know it's time and someone else can come in and take care of the reins."

While the water has been going down, it still has about two blocks until Teel's house is clear.

There is still a flood warning as we are expecting more rain through the next few days. It's recommended you keep your sandbags in place until the warning has gone down.