Iowa man sentenced for cyberstalking minor girl

A man has been sentenced to 18-months in prison on a charge of cyberstalking. Daniel Lee Stone, 49, of Solon, Iowa is accused of using a false name and sending over 170 text messages to a minor female.

According to federal court documents, the messages included offers of cash, and statements such as "I know where you live," and "OK, but I will always be right there watching you."

The victim says the messages came between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2016.

She called police after Stone indicated he may be outside her home.

Stone pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and in addition to 18 months in prison, was ordered to serve one year of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Southern District of Iowa in Davenport.

