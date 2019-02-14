Iowa man sentenced to 10+ years in prison on child pornography charges

An Iowa man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison on Receipt of Child Pornography charges.

State officials say 41-year-old Jay Robert Stebben, of Waukee, was sentenced to 130 months in prison for receipt of child pornography. Stebben pleaded guilty in June 2018 to the charge.

Officials say Sebben admitted in 2017 that he received child pornography over the internet and that the pornography he received included "visual depictions of children being sexually assaulted."

The collection of over 10,000 images and 400 videos involved prepubescent children as young as 3-years-old according to state officials.

Sebben was ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution to the victims depicted in the child pornography.

Officials say Sebben had previously been an IT Systems Administration for the Iowa Air National Guard prior to being charged in this case.

The investigation was conducted by the Urbandale Police Department, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern DIstrict of Iowa.