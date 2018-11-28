Iowa man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to cyber-stalking

A man accused of posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on Craigslist has been sentenced in South Dakota to nearly six years in a federal prison.

Thirty-two-year-old David Vincent Jr., of Council Bluffs, Iowa, earlier pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and failing to pay child support. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Vincent posted ads on Craigslist that listed the victim's name, employment address and cell phone number and included claims that she was interested in having sex with men in the Sioux Falls area.

The woman went to Sioux Falls police after men started sending naked photos of themselves and started showing up at her workplace. Prosecutors say that at the time of sentencing last week, Vincent had more than $19,000 in unpaid child support for a child he had with the victim.