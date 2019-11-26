Iowa man sentenced to prison for receiving child pornography

An Iowa man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

It was announced Tuesday, Nov. 26 that 43-year-old John Allen Urfer, of Grinnell, Iowa, was sentenced by the United States District Court on a charge of receiving child pornography.

Urfer was sentenced to 260 months, just under 22 years, in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of 20 years. He was also ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution to the identified victims who were in the images and videos that he received.

He entered a guilty plea to the charge in July of this year and admitted that he received child pornography, including prepubescent child pornography, from September 2017 to April 2018. He was found to have over 1,300 images and over 2,900 videos of child pornography.

He further admitted to having prior convictions for assault with intent to commit sex abuse in Marion County in 2003 and sex abuse in the third degree in Polk County in 2005. Additionally, he has two convictions for failing to comply with the Iowa Sex Offender registry requirements.

This incident was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.