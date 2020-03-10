Iowa man sentenced to prison for transportation of child pornography

A West Des Moines man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for transportation of child pornography.

Officials announced that 25-year-old Paul Morales Castillo was sentenced to 216 months and was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Additionally, he is ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and comply with sex offender registry requirements upon release.

An investigation began in August 2018 when the West Des Moines Police Department received an investigative lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This involved a video of child pornography that was uploaded on Morales Castillo's Facebook account according to officials.

Following further investigation, the police department executed a search warrant at Morales Castillo's apartment in August 2018. Police took his iPhone which officials say contained hundreds of videos and images of child pornography.

Officials say the investigation showed that Morales Castillo sent and received videos of child pornography to other people through the WhatsApp messaging platform during July and August 2018.

The case was investigated by the West Des Moines Police Department, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.