A 51-year-old man has died while serving a life sentence at the Anamosa State Penitentiary where he was housed for chronic illness.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections say Roger Sellers has died of natural causes.

Sellers was serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of 1st-degree Murder out of Polk County.

He began his sentence on June 6, 1997. He was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 4, just after 9 a.m.