Iowa man uses a chainsaw to show support to the Clinton community after the death of a firefighter

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the pictures captured by Iowa Veteran Anthony Martin are priceless. The North Iowa man is using his talents with a chainsaw to give back to the Clinton community nearly a month after the death of firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.

Martin is carving a kneeling firefighter out of an old tree. He’s spending hours on the project to show he cares.

"This one I figure [will take] close to 120 hours,” Martin said in a FaceTime interview with TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter.

Martin runs the group Logs4Heroes. He started the project as a way to give back to the community after returning from war and facing struggles of his own.

"When I got out [of the military], it was the community that came forward and helped me out,” Martin said. “They came forward and presented me with a home from an outside veterans organization, gave me a home. Since the community helped me out to get to this point, I am helping the community out across Iowa.”

The firefighter carving is a first for Martin. His project started with battle cross carvings for fallen soldiers a year ago. He worked on 10 different carvings last year.

"We all suffer some kind of sacrifice in some way,” he said. “We know how it is when you have a group of men and go into harm’s way. You know that in the back of your head that it might be your last day."

Martin’s work to give back to the Clinton community also comes with a message directly to those who were impacted by the tragedy.

"Keep your head high,” he said. “It is going to be rough. It might even take years."

Once Martin completes the carving, he said it will be given to the Clinton Fire Department and the Hosette family to decide where to place it.

