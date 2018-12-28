Iowa mom hears late son's heartbeat for the first time from organ recipient

Markus Bragg suffered a sudden death in January.

His heart was taken to Ohio where ken Vogelsong desperately waited for a transplant donor. Vogelsong's heart was enlarged, a condition he'd lived with for nearly 8 years -- until his conditioned worsed and threatened his life.

The Bragg and Vogelsong families had been in contact since the transplant in January, but never in person. After months of respective mourning and recovery, the two families meet for the first time.

"I finally got to hug and touch Lisa for the gift that Markus gave me," says Volgelsong.

Surrounded by paramedics and emergency responders that played a part in her late son's story, Lisa listens to her son's heartbeat in the donor recipient. She also a gift. A stuffed bear with the heartbeat recording just a push away.

"To get my own teddy bear and hear the heartbeat, I guess you can say it was peace," says Bragg. "I was actually with him at the dot when he signed up for being a donor."

A decision that keeps the memory of him alive months after the 27-year-old's sudden death.

"I miss my son every day," says Bragg. "But at the same time, I remember how many people he was able to make a difference in their life. Knowing my son that's what he would want."

