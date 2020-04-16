Iowa native Ashton Kutcher releases COVID-19 PSA urging Iowans to stay home

Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher has released a PSA urging Iowans to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Kim Reynolds played the 30-second clip at her news conference Thursday. In her introduction, she said, "I want to thank a friend of mine, and that’s Ashton Kutcher, for his help to encourage Iowans to stay home during this critical time to protect their health and the health of others."

The message features a voiceover from Kutcher and shows Iowans together in their homes baking, doing school work, and playing games. The celebrity goes on to thank them for staying home to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus which can protect health care workers and others on the front lines fighting the illness.

"The coronavirus has changed a lot of things, but one thing can't change is how Iowans pull together to do the right thing," Kutcher states. "So stay home if you can — it means everything."

Kutcher left Iowa in the mid-nineties while a student at the University of Iowa to pursue modeling and acting but still returns to the state for philanthropic endeavors. He became famous as a part of the ensemble cast in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show”. Kutcher’s most recent role was in the Netflix original, “The Ranch”, which aired its last season this year.

You can watch the PSA at the link below.