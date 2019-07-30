Iowa office warns of scam that poses as Henry County Sheriff's Office

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office are warning others after a scam alert was brought to their attention.

Henry County officials in Iowa say on July 29 they received reports of a phone scam in the area. The scammers posed as Henry County Sheriff's Office officials and the phone number appears to be that of the office's number.

They are also using names of deputies with Henry County.

The scammer then asks the person who answered the phone to call them back on another number.

"Please be aware of this scam," officials urge.

You're asked that if you are to receive a call from the Henry County Sheriff's Office to not give them any personal information and understand that a deputy will drive out to your home and speak to you in person if you request it.