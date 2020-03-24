Two new positive cases of coronavirus reported in Muscatine County

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 19 additional positive cases of Iowans with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, for a total of 124 cases, officials said Tuesday.

The new cases include two adults between the ages of 61 and 80 from Muscatine County, bringing the total number to five.

The other cases are:

• Black Hawk, an adult between the ages of 41and 60.

• Buchanan County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Cedar County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Dallas County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Jasper County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Johnson County, a middle-aged adult, and one older adult.

• Polk County, three adults; an adult between the ages of 41 and 60; an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Poweshiek County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Story County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Tama County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Warren County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Washington County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found

here. A public hotline also has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conferenc at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on her Facebook page.

TV6 is covering the press conference.

