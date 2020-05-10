Iowa DPH: 288 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 additional deaths

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), 288 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, including 13 additional deaths.

Officials said the new cases brings the statewide total to 11,959, including 265 deaths.

According to IDPH 5,154 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

The state's online coronavirus resource page says 74,174 Iowans have been tested statewide for COVID-19, which means approximately 16.1 percent of individuals tested were positive for the virus.

IDPH has a comprehensive breakdown of cases by age group, race, gender, and ethnicity on their portal. You can find that information by visiting this link.