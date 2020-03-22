Iowa officials announce 22 new cases of COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Kim Reynolds have announced 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowans.

The announcement of the additional cases brings the statewide total to 90 positive cases. Health officials said 1,215 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab to date.

The IDPH said the locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals who have now tested positive include:

- Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

- Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

- Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

- Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

- Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

- Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

- Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

- Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

- Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

- Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

- Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

- Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

According to the Scott County Health Department, the case in Scott County announced by IDPH Sunday is the same case that county health officials identified on Saturday.

IDPH has created a status report, where monitoring and testing data of COVID-19 is provided. You can find that information by clicking on the link here.

Officials have also set up a public hotline for Iowans who have questions about COVID-19. The phone line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

IDPH said the state will soon begin to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs.

Officials said any Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. This includes travel both internationally and domestically outside of Iowa.

In addition to self-isolation, IDPH said Iowans should practice social distancing as another measure to take and help slow the spread of the virus and avoid overburdening the healthcare system.

Governor Reynolds is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to discuss the new cases.