Iowa officials announce 263 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 263 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths.

Officials said the dates of the confirmed coronavirus-related deaths were from May 19 to May 23.

There have been 17,213 positive cases statewide, including 450 total deaths, according to IDPH.

Officials said there have also been 2,841 additional negative tests, for a total of 110,358 negative tests to date.

According to IDPH, there are 363 Iowans currently hospitalized, and 9,216 Iowans have recovered.

For more information on COVID-19 in Iowa, you can visit the state's Case Counts Dashboard by clicking here.