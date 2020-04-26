Iowa officials announce 384 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths confirmed

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Kim Reynolds announced Sunday 384 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, there have been a total of 5,476 positive COVID-19 cases, including 118 deaths.

IDPH said 286 people remain hospitalized and 1,900 Iowans have recovered. At this time, officials said 1 in 87 Iowans have already been tested.

Officials announced there have been an additional 1,356 negative tests, for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

IDPH said, "the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues."

According to IDPH, the 6 additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Clinton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

You can find more information, including cases by county, by clicking here for Iowa's coronavirus resource page.

