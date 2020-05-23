Iowa officials announce 419 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

Governor Kim Reynolds announced 419 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the state total to 16,767 confirmed cases.

There have been an additional 26 deaths between May 9 and May 22, according to a news release from the state.

Officials said there are 362 Iowans currently hospitalized and 9,186 Iowans have recovered (54.7%).

There have been an additional 4,336 negative tests for a total of 106,223 negative tests to date. This includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The positivity rate is 8.8%.

Officials said due to planned maintenance from 6:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, through 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 25, the Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. The counts should be brought up to date by 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 25.