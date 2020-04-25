Iowa officials announce 648 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 additional deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 648 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which brings the state total to 5,092 confirmed cases.

Iowa officials also reported five additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 112 deaths from COVID-19.

According to IDPH there are 293 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 1,723 Iowans have recovered.

In total, officials report there have been 29,258 negative tests from Iowans who’ve been tested for COVID-19. About 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

The additional deaths reported on Saturday come from the following counties:

BlackHawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Iowa officials said upon further investigation they found a previous identified case in Clinton County turned out to be a resident of Illinois.

The state of Iowa released an updated dashboard that will be updated daily and will include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. It includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county.

The dashboard can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.