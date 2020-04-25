Iowa officials announce 648 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 additional deaths

Des Moines, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 648 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which brings the state total to 5,092 confirmed cases.
Iowa officials also reported five additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 112 deaths from COVID-19.
According to IDPH there are 293 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 1,723 Iowans have recovered.
In total, officials report there have been 29,258 negative tests from Iowans who’ve been tested for COVID-19. About 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested for the virus.
The additional deaths reported on Saturday come from the following counties:
BlackHawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Iowa officials said upon further investigation they found a previous identified case in Clinton County turned out to be a resident of Illinois.
The state of Iowa released an updated dashboard that will be updated daily and will include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. It includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county.
The dashboard can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.