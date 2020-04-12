Iowa officials announce 77 new COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health have announced 77 new positive COVID-19 cases, including seven additional deaths in the state.

The total statewide is now 1,587 positive cases, including 41 deaths.

IDPH says there have been 383 additional negative tests, for a total of 16,005 negative tests to date.

The total tests conducted includes testing reported by the State Hygienic lab, as well as outside labs. IDPH said, "Today’s results do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as IDPH is currently transitioning to new reporting time frames."

IDPH released the following information on the additional deaths reported:

• Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

• Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Public health officials also released locations and age ranges of the 77 new cases (these numbers include the additional deaths):

• Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years),

• Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

A public hotline is set up for Iowans that have COVID-19-related questions. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

