Over 550 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including 9 additional deaths

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) website, over a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday 551 cases of COVID-19 were announced.

According to the state's coronavirus resource page, 9 additional deaths were also confirmed.

The website is now being updated by public health officials as numbers are reported, on a rolling basis.

As of Friday, there were 23,166 cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the state's website showed that number rose to 23,717 cases.

Additionally, on Friday there were 641 deaths confirmed statewide in Iowa since the pandemic began. On Saturday, IDPH's website said there were 650 total deaths.

IDPH said 14,357 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

According to IDPH, 203 Iowans remain hospitalized due to COVID-19.