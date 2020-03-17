Iowa officials announce six new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 29

Officials in Iowa have announced six additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, for a total of 29 positive cases.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health say three of the patients are residents of Johnson County. The other three are residents of Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas Counties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds issued a state of public health disaster emergency. This activates the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan and went into effect at noon, closing the following:

- Restaurants and bars: Food and beverages may be sold if such food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the food or beverage is delivered to customers off the premises.

- All fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers

- All theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or motion pictures are shown

- All casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations

- Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and

sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers.

- All senior citizen centers and adult daycares

The governor also signed SF 2408 today, legislation that creates emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19.