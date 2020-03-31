Iowa officials confirm 73 new coronavirus cases, one death in Muscatine County

Seventy-three more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iowa for a total of 497 total cases, the state department of public health confirmed Tuesday.

The department has confirmed that a Muscatine County resident between the ages of 41 and 60 has died.

There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests as of Tuesday, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 73 new cases include:

• Black Hawk County, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Cedar County, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Clay County, one adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Clinton County, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60 and one adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Dallas County, four adults between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Harrison County, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Iowa County, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Jasper County, one adult 81 or older.

• Johnson County, two adults between the ages of 18 and 40, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Jones County, two adults between the ages of 18 and 40, and one adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Keokuk County, one adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Linn County, three adults between the ages of 18 and 40, seven adults between the ages of 41 and 60, seven adults between the ages of 61 and 80, and two adults 81 or older.

• Marshall County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years) and one adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Muscatine County, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60 and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Polk County, a child between the ages of 0 and 17, five adults between the ages of 18 and 40, three adults between the ages of 41 and 60, four adult between the ages of 61 and 80, and two aduls older than 81.

• Pottawattamie County, an adult beween the ages of 41 and 60.

• Scott County, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Sioux County, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years) and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Tama County, an adult between the ages of 18- and 40.

• Warren County, two adults between the ages of 41and 60.

• Washington County, three adults between the ages of 18 and 40, two adults between the ages of 61 and 80, and an adult 81 or older.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found

here. A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.

The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold her daily press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

